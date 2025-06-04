Jacob Ramsey News: Stuck in rotational role

Ramsey started in 19 of his 29 appearances while notching one goal on 19 shots and three assists on 21 chances created in the Premier League.

Ramsey saw a true breakout season for a second season in a row after he seemed to be breaking out with the club in the previous two campaigns. He would start in exactly half of the club's matches, seeing just over 1,500 minutes of play while adding four goal contributions. Without the regular time, he seems to struggle to keep his form, so without that role, it will be difficult to best his 13 goal contributions in a season from the 2022/23 season. That said, with Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen all with the team, regular time in the attack will be tough to come by for the English midfielder, especially if either of the loan deals between Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio is made permanent.