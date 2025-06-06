Jacques Ekomie News: Emerging left-back in Angers

Ekomie featured in 18 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, accumulating 694 minutes and helping the team to secure one clean sheet.

Ekomie's involvement primarily came as a substitute, providing depth to the left-back position. His defensive stats, including 22 tackles and four interceptions, reflect his commitment and potential for the Angevins for upcoming seasons. With increased playing time and experience, Ekomie could evolve into a reliable defensive option for Angers when Florent Hanin needs to rest if he remains at the club next season. If not, Ekomie could get a larger role from scratch to start the new campaign.