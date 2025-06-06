Jamal Lewis News: Leaves Newcastle as free agent
Lewis is departing Newcastle as a free agent after five seasons with the team, the club announced.
Lewis is leaving Newcastle after five seasons with the club, including loan spells at Watford and Sao Paulo. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle and registered one assist. Lewis is now set for free agency and can join any club of his choosing to continue his career.
Jamal Lewis
Free Agent
