Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jamal Lewis headshot

Jamal Lewis News: Leaves Newcastle as free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Lewis is departing Newcastle as a free agent after five seasons with the team, the club announced.

Lewis is leaving Newcastle after five seasons with the club, including loan spells at Watford and Sao Paulo. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle and registered one assist. Lewis is now set for free agency and can join any club of his choosing to continue his career.

Jamal Lewis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now