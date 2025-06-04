Fantasy Soccer
James Garner News: Struggles with injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Garner made 21 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League, as injuries limited him.

Garner opened the season as a starter and finished as a starter, but suffered some injury issues in the middle of the season. The midfielder should remain a crucial part of the starting XI for the foreseeable future now as long as he remains fit. Especially with other options departing the club.

