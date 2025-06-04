James Garner News: Struggles with injuries
Garner made 21 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League, as injuries limited him.
Garner opened the season as a starter and finished as a starter, but suffered some injury issues in the middle of the season. The midfielder should remain a crucial part of the starting XI for the foreseeable future now as long as he remains fit. Especially with other options departing the club.
