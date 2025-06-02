James McAtee News: Building presence in squad

McAtee started in three of his 15 appearances while notching three goals on 12 shots to go along with three chances created and eight crosses in the Premier League.

McAtee saw a bit of a breakout in the 2024/25 campaign despite his minimal 342 minutes of play, notching a few starts here and there while bagging three goals, also adding a goal in UCL play. However, he still struggled for much time in a loaded squad, a familiar problem for younger players during Pep Guardiola's tenure with the club. His future with the team seems to now be up in the air, with summer transfers to be made and the attacker now left off their Club World Cup squad, he has sparked interest from other squads, with rival Manchester United surprisingly showing the most interest.