James Pantemis News: Allows one against St. Louis
Pantemis recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC.
Pantemis returned from his injury Sunday and had a great match in his return, notching one goal allowed to go along with his seven saves. However, this does mark his fourth straight outing without a clean sheet. That said, he will hope for his third of the season when facing San Jose on Friday.
