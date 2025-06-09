Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Allows one against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Pantemis recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC.

Pantemis returned from his injury Sunday and had a great match in his return, notching one goal allowed to go along with his seven saves. However, this does mark his fourth straight outing without a clean sheet. That said, he will hope for his third of the season when facing San Jose on Friday.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now