James Pantemis News: Starting versus St. Louis
Pantemis (leg) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's meeting with St. Louis City.
Pantemis will return to action following a six-game absence, bouncing back just in time to fill in for Maxime Crepeau, who is serving international duty. The fit-again keeper should be reliable between the posts if he can at least reproduce his average of 3.6 saves per game from his previous nine MLS appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now