James Ward-Prowse News: Poor output offensively

Ward-Prowse scored and assisted once in 15 appearances (12 starts) after making the switch to West Ham.

Ward-Prowse made the switch to London from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, and failed to really improve. The hope was that he'd return to his 2023 numbers where he managed 14 goal contributions for the Hammers. Instead it was more of the same lackluster play he showed with Nottingham Forest. He was a nearly guaranteed starter, which could be a good sign for his role next season.