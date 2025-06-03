Jan Thielmann News: Plays mixed role

Thielmann made 30 appearances (20 starts) in the 2. Bundesliga.

Thielmann came into the Koln first team as a pacey attack and has since become one of the most versatile players in the league. In the 2. Bundesliga he made starts at right-back, defensive midfield, attacking midfield, winger, and striker. It's a wild spread of minutes for Thielmann, who finished with two goals and three assists. With such a mixed role his production is hard to project as he would have a totally different outlook as a right-back compared to competing for minutes at striker.