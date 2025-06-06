Jannik Robatsch News: Joins St. Pauli

Robatsch has joined St. Pauli on a permanent move from Klagenfurt, his new club announced. "Jannik brings a very exciting profile and experience at a good level. Therefore, we trust him to immediately enter the competition for playing time, but given his young age, we also want to give him the necessary time to get used to our style of play and the pace of the Bundesliga," Sporting Director Andreas Bornemann said.

Robatsch is joining St. Pauli and will discover the Bundesliga for the first time next season. He left the youth teams of Atus Velden for Klagenfurt in February 2020. Since then, he has played 41 games with the team and scored two goals. Robatsch is also part of the Austria U21 team and made his debut in March 2025.