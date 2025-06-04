Jarrod Bowen News: Top scorer once more
Bowen scored 13 times and added eight assists in 34 Premier League starts.
Bowen was the talisman for West Ham once again, putting together another brilliant campaign. Perhaps the most important thing for Bowen is how frequently he's available. The striker hardly misses time and is a consistent offensive threat whenever he's on the pitch. Bowen should remain a key part of the starting XI as long as West Ham can retain his services.
