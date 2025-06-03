Jayden Bogle News: Successful first stint with Leeds

Bogle finished with six goals and four assists from 47 shots, 37 chances created and 88 crosses in 44 starts this past EFL season.

Bogle found a consistent role in the Premier League at Sheffield United, but they let him go to Leeds last season and he turned in the best campaign of his career. Similar to Junior Firpo on the opposite side, his production is unlikely to be repeated in the Premier League with five combined goals and assists maybe being an ideal projection for any incoming full-back on a promoted side.