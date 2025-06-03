Jayden Nelson Injury: Will represent Canada

Nelson has been called up by Canada for the friendly games against Ukraine and Ivory Coast on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Nelson has been a regular starting in the frontline for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore impact the starting XI, with Damir Kreilach expected to replace him on the left wing on Sunday.