J.C. Ngando News: Assists in rout

J.C. Ngando's second half assist helped propel Vancouver to a resounding 3-0 victory Sunday over Seattle. The midfielder created three chances over his 90 minute shift and his assist was his third of the campaign over 14 appearances (eight starts). After coming through the Vancouver academy and spending the majority of the previous seasons on loan in the USL, Ngando has definitively secured himself a role in the Vancouver rotation through the team's first 16 league fixtures.