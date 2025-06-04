Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Clair Todibo headshot

Jean-Clair Todibo News: Purchase clause activated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Todibo's loan was made permanent after West Ham secured survival in the Premier League.

Todibo was good on his loan to West Ham, making 27 appearances (20 starts) and helping keep the club afloat during some rocky patches. That said injuries and poor form did push him to the side in the middle of the season. Still he finished the campaign as the starting option and seems set to retain a large role moving forward.

Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now