Jean-Clair Todibo News: Purchase clause activated
Todibo's loan was made permanent after West Ham secured survival in the Premier League.
Todibo was good on his loan to West Ham, making 27 appearances (20 starts) and helping keep the club afloat during some rocky patches. That said injuries and poor form did push him to the side in the middle of the season. Still he finished the campaign as the starting option and seems set to retain a large role moving forward.
