Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Brillant addition in midfield

Aholou appeared in 26 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Aholou provided stability in the midfield for his first season with the Angevins, effectively breaking up opposition plays and contributing to the team's defensive efforts to avoid relegation from the French top flight. His experience and tactical awareness were evident throughout the season, even though that did not allow him to secure new career highs in his game. Aholou will remain a key player in the midfield for SCO next season.