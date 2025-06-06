Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Successful second season

Bellegarde started in 20 of his 35 appearances while recording two goals on 22 shots and seven assists on 28 chances created in the Premier League.

Bellegarde nearly doubled his time on the field during the 2024/25 campaign from his debut season with the club, earning nearly 1,700 minutes of play in his 35 appearances. He would also fall just one short of double-digit goal contributions, reaching a new career-high for goal contributions in a season with nine. If he can continue to grow in this role and see the starting spot every match while seeing the full 90 minutes of play on more occasions, the attacker could be a dark horse candidate to see a handful of goal contributions again next campaign.