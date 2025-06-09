Jeevan Singh Badwal News: First MLS goal

Badwal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Badwal opened the scoring for Vancouver Sunday, bagging his first career MLS goal from the center of the box in a resounding 3-0 victory over Seattle. The 74-minute appearance marked the teenager's eighth appearance (second start) of the campaign and first appearance since going as an unused substitute in Vancouver's preceding four MLS fixtures. In addition to his goal Saturday, Badwal tracked back to contribute three tackles (one won), one interception, one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort.