Jefferson Lerma News: Solid in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Lerma assisted once in 33 appearances (26 starts) in the Premier League.

Lerma played a big role, largely playing box-to-box minutes behind the more attacking midfield options. He occasionally slipped into the back-three as well to provide coverage for injuries. While Lerma might not be the preferred starting option ahead of players like Adam Wharton, his ability to play everywhere has kept him as an important piece of the squad. Lerma is heading into the final year of his contract but should remain a large contributor, wherever he's needed in the team.

Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
