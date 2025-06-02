Jens Cajuste News: Heads back to Napoli

Cajuste is heading back to his parent club Napoli after spending the season on loan with Ipswich Town, the club announced.

Cajuste appeared in 32 games this season for Ipswich Town across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist while on loan from Italian side Napoli. He will now return to Italy with his future unclear as he does not yet know whether he will be loaned out again or included in the squad next season with three years left on his contract.