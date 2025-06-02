Jeremy Doku News: Continues in rotational role

Doku started in 16 of his 29 appearances while registering three goals on 29 shots and six assists on 32 chances created to go along with 59 crosses in the Premier League this season.

Doku saw nearly the same role in the 2023/24 season as he did last season, appearing in 29 matches while starting in around half of them for 1,500 minutes of play. He was in and out of the starting XI all season but was on the team sheet most of the time, earning a few spurts of consistent starts before falling to a rotational role again. He did see two fewer goal contributions than his debut season with the club, but this doesn't appear to be the winger's biggest worry, instead, it continues to be the numerous competition he sees at the club for more minutes with possible new additions to join this summer.