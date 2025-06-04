Jeremy Jacquet News: Emerging talent in backline

Jacquet made 11 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist and contributing to four clean sheets.

Jacquet demonstrated maturity and composure beyond his years, earning trust in the defensive lineup under new coach Habib Beye, who made him a regular starter in the backline after his arrival. His ability to read the game and contribute to clean sheets highlights his potential as a reliable defender for the upcoming years. His performances convinced the board, and he was rewarded with a contract extension until 2029, leaving no doubt that he will be a key player next year in the coach's tactical setup to help the club reach higher objectives.