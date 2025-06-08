Jesus Ferreira News: Back in starting XI

Ferreira (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's clash versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ferreira will return to lead the Sounders' front line after being sidelined last weekend. On the other hand, Danny Musovski will move to a bench spot this time. The former FC Dallas man scored one goal in his last MLS appearance but had previously failed to find the net while tallying just three assists over 14 matchups.