Jhon Murillo News: Departs San Luis

Murillo has left Atletico San Luis after terminating his contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Murillo played 86 Liga MX matches for the Potosinos, scoring seven goals and delivering seven assists over that span. He also had three goals and three assists in 33 games during a loan spell with Atlas. Even though he was once a standout on the left wing, his performance declined and he was eventually relegated to a bench role behind Vitinho and Sebastien Salles Lamonge. The Venezuelan will have some time to find a new team before the next campaign kicks off.