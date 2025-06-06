Jim Allevinah Injury: Versatile option in Angers

Allevinah featured in 28 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Allevinah offered versatility in the attacking third, capable of playing multiple forward roles on the right or left flanks. His contributions in goals and assists added depth to Angers' offensive strategies and helped the team secure a spot for the next campaign of Ligue 1 by avoiding relegation. Allevinah set a new career high with three assists but couldn't add more to his tally compared to his Clermont days. However, there is no doubt he will be a key player in the frontline for Angers next season again.