Jimer Fory News: Assist from defense

Fory assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Fory would earn an assist in the club's win Sunday, finding Antony in the 55th minute of the contest. This marks his second goal contribution of the season for the defender, with both being assists. He also added one interception, a tackle and eight clearances in the defense.