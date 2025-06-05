Menu
Joachim Andersen headshot

Joachim Andersen News: Solid defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Andersen had one goal along with 222 clearances, 36 interceptions, 34 tackles and 28 blocks across 33 starts during the 2024/25 season.

Andersen was a regular option throughout his first campaign for Fulham, missing only a few games in December due to a calf injury. Despite scoring just one goal, which came in the FA Cup, he was extremely active in his own box, as he recorded double-digit clearances in six out of 33 appearances and ranked second in the league with an average of 6.4 clearances per contest. However, his fantasy value was limited by his team's lack of clean sheets, a problem that could be difficult to solve given the quality of the opposing offenses.

Joachim Andersen
Fulham
More Stats & News
