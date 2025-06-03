Fantasy Soccer
Joan Gonzalez headshot

Joan Gonzalez News: Forced to retire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Gonzalez won't be cleared to play due to a rare heart condition, Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani announced.

Gonzalez went through a new series of tests a year after the first diagnosis, but the scenario didn't change, and he'll have to hang up his boots at just 23 years old. He had played in Barcelona's youth system before spending a couple of years at Lecce.

