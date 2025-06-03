Joe Rodon News: Rock in Leeds back line
Rodon had one goal from 21 shots with 229 clearances and 25 clean sheets in 46 this past season.
Rodon was a consistent in the Leeds back line for the second-straight season, albeit his first as permanent member of the club. He figures to keep that role in the Premier League, though his number of clean sheets will drop a significant amount. Despite getting forward on set pieces and taking shots, he's not a huge goal threat, and most of his fantasy production will come from defensive stats like clearances in the new campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now