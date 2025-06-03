Joe Rodon News: Rock in Leeds back line

Rodon had one goal from 21 shots with 229 clearances and 25 clean sheets in 46 this past season.

Rodon was a consistent in the Leeds back line for the second-straight season, albeit his first as permanent member of the club. He figures to keep that role in the Premier League, though his number of clean sheets will drop a significant amount. Despite getting forward on set pieces and taking shots, he's not a huge goal threat, and most of his fantasy production will come from defensive stats like clearances in the new campaign.