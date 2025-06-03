Joel Piroe News: Hoping for Premier League role

Piroe finished with 19 goals and seven assists from 102 shots and 37 chances created in 46 appearances (36 starts) this past season.

Piroe has been the guy for Leeds the last two seasons since joining from Swansea, but despite being a top scorer in the Championship, it's not believed he can be a No. 9 in the Premier League. With Leeds set to add new players in the summer, Piroe's role is in the balance ahead of 2025/26 with uncertain playing time despite success at a lower level.