Joelinton Injury: Strong season despite injury

Joelinton (knee) logged 29 appearances (29 starts) with four goals and three assists on 45 shots (14 on goal), 23 chances created and 16 crosses (three accurate) during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

Concerning goals, Joelinton has been consistent since 2020, logging more than three for at least four of five Premier League seasons. For the first time in an EPL campaign, he recorded more than two assists, which helped him tie his career-best G/A, seven. Knee injuries prematurely ended what could have easily been Joelinton's best season, so his next objective is to regain his fitness and maintain that level throughout an entire campaign.