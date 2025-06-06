Johan Mojica News: Makes 30 starts

Mojica recorded one goal, two assists, 40 chances created, 143 crosses, 69 clearances, 36 tackles and 27 interceptions across 36 appearances (30 starts) in LaLiga.

Suiting up for a fourth different Liga club in the last three seasons, Mojica was a consistent performer on the left side of the defense for Mallorca and made his presence felt on both ends of the pitch. It's unclear if Mallorca will be looking to bolster their defensive depth in the summer transfer window, but they seem to have a consistent solution at left-back with the Colombian international.