Johannes Eggestein News: Loses starting job
Eggestein scored three goals and added four assists in the Bundesliga, failing to start in the last two months.
Eggestein opened the season as the starter in the attack, producing decently before a run of bad form saw him sidelined for the final three months of the campaign. His contract has expired and all reports indicate that Eggestein is departing St. Pauli, as the club has little interest in extending him.
Johannes Eggestein
Free Agent
