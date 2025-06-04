John McGinn News: Workhorse throughout midfield

McGinn started in 27 of his 34 appearances while notching one goal on 31 shots and four assists on 31 chances created to go along with 60 crosses in the Premier League.

McGinn saw yet another season as a regular sight in the Aston Villa midfield, with the midfielder covering nearly every spot in the midfield to fill whatever role the club needed him to play in. This would lead to a decent statline for the Scottish player, earning five goal contributions, although that was five fewer than last season. He is on contract for another two seasons and looks likely to continue seeing solid time as he remains fit and a utility piece that could be used nearly anywhere on the field.