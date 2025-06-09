John Pulskamp News: Four saves in defeat

Pulskamp made four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Los Angeles Football Club.

Pulskamp had a decent outing on Sunday against LAFC, making four saves and a season-high four clearances, but ultimately conceded three goals. The goalkeeper made 16 saves in his last three games, conceding seven goals although his performances are looking good. He will aim to find a clean sheet for the next contest against Dallas on Saturday.