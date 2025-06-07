Jon Guridi News: Well-rounded approach

Guridi had 33 appearances for Deportivo Alaves during the 2024 campaign, including 27 starts.

Guridi put together a solid body of work in his second season with Deportivo Alaves, including scoring three goals for a second consecutive season. On the other hand, he was not as lucky with the pass, as he had three fewer assists and 100 fewer completed passes compared to last season. Additionally, he stood out as an imposing defensive presence on the pitch, with 22 tackles won and 14 interceptions.