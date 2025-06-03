Jonas Martin News: Can't find starting role

Martin featured in 23 matches (five starts) across all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Martin's experience and composure were expected to bring solidity to Brest's midfield. His ability to read the game and make intelligent passes contributed in the past and gave hope to the Brestois seeing him becoming an important player for the team this season, but he couldn't reach those expectations. While he made some interesting appearances in the Champions League, Martin couldn't find a starting role in the midfield even though Brest had many injuries throughout the campaign. With his contract ending at the end of the month, his future remains a bit blurry since it is unsure if Brest will extend his stay or let him leave as a free agent.