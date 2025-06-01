Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Suffers heel injury in training

Burkardt suffered a laceration to his heel in training with the Germany squad, which required stitches, the club announced.

Burkardt was forced to head back to Mainz and won't be able to participate in the Final Four due to a heel injury picked up in training during the camp with the Germany squad. Mainz's captain will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and will begin his recovery in order to be fully back for the pre-season with Mainz.