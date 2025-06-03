Jordan Amavi Injury: Hampered by injury

Amavi featured in 13 matches for Brest across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist.

Amavi's experience and defensive acumen added depth to Brest's backline, although his contributions remained very limited in both impact and minutes, mainly due to a long-term calf injury. He played only 44 minutes in 2025, and reports say that he is likely going to leave the club during the summer transfer window, with his contract extension option not expected to be activated.