Jordan James News: Good presence in midfield

James appeared in 23 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist.

James offered consistency and work rate in midfield when featuring, although he gradually lost his starting role under new coach Habib Beye. While playing less overall compared to his Birmingham City years, James set new career highs in league play with 24 chances created, 34 crosses, and 29 corners. His status for the 2024-25 season remains a bit blurry, as he could be only a rotational player with the emergence of Djaoui Cisse in midfield. His preseason will likely determine his role in the Rennes roster for the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign.