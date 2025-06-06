Jordan Lefort News: Defensive mainstay at Angers

Lefort played 34 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist and contributing to seven clean sheets.

Lefort's consistent presence in the starting lineup underscored his importance to Angers' defensive structure. His defensive metrics, including 52 tackles, 37 blocks, and 195 clearances setting new career highs for him in Ligue 1, highlight his reliability and effectiveness. Maintaining this level of performance will be crucial for Angers' aspirations in the forthcoming season as he still has one year left on his contract, and he is expected to be the main leader in the backline until Florent Hanin accepts to extend his contract.