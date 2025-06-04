Jordan Morris Injury: Could play against Vancouver

Morris (hamstring) will resume full training this week and could play against Vancouver if he makes it through the next four days, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Radio 93.3 KJR.

Morris has been sidelined since late April due to a hamstring injury but is progressing well in his recovery and could return earlier than expected. He will resume full training this week and if he can make it through the next four sessions he is expected to play against Vancouver on Sunday. That said, this is good news for the Sounders since the forward is an undisputed starter up front when fully fit.