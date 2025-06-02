Jordan Veretout News: Deceptive season with Gones

Veretout made 36 appearances across all competitions for Lyon during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Veretout's ability to control tempo and distribute effectively remained a strength for Lyon in midfield although his overall season was disappointing since the club and the fans expected a lot more from the French international. He couldn't set new career highs in any stats and will hope to be fully back fit and motivated ahead of next season to show his real potential. He will aim to help Olympique Lyonnais return to the European spots by the end of the 2025-26 season.