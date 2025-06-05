Jorge Cuenca News: Bench option for most of season

Cuenca finished the 2024/25 season with six shots (zero on target), 32 clearances, seven tackles and two interceptions in 530 minutes across 10 appearances.

Cuenca failed to establish himself as a starter despite overcoming a pair of injuries in the first half of the campaign. In the few opportunities he had, he operated as a left-sided center-back and took part in defensive and passing duties for a squad that enjoyed decent ball possession. Aside from one period at Getafe and another one with Villarreal in his home country in 2021 and 2023, respectively, Cuenca has yet to play more than 10 first-division league games in a single season.