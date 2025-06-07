Jorginho News: Departs Arsenal
Jorginho has departed Arsenal for free agency, according to his former club.
Jorginho was speculated to depart Arsenal and has, with the midfielder mutually ending his contract early to enter free agency. This comes after starting in nine of his 15 league appearances, not seeing a single goal contribution. He is now in search of a new club and shouldn't have any difficulty, already having been linked to a move to Brazil to join Flamengo.
Jorginho
Free Agent
