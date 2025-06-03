Fantasy Soccer
Jorginho News: Role dwindles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Jorginho made 15 appearances (nine starts) in the Premier League.

Jorginho missed a large part of the final two months of the campaign due to injury, and struggled for minutes prior to that as well. Even when fit he seemed to be on the outside of the starting XI for the most part, going unused quite frequently. The midfielder is now set to depart Arsenal, with reports linking him to a move to Flamengo.

