Jorginho News: Role dwindles
Jorginho made 15 appearances (nine starts) in the Premier League.
Jorginho missed a large part of the final two months of the campaign due to injury, and struggled for minutes prior to that as well. Even when fit he seemed to be on the outside of the starting XI for the most part, going unused quite frequently. The midfielder is now set to depart Arsenal, with reports linking him to a move to Flamengo.
Jorginho
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now