Jose Sa News: Wolves starter in net again

Sa started in all 29 of his appearances while registering seven clean sheets, 48 goals allowed and 71 saves in the Premier League.

Sa started the season looking to have lost the starting job in net, but that wouldn't stick for long, as he would eventually claim the start spot from Sam Johnstone and remain in that role the rest of the season. That said, he would see a better season than the last despite appearing in six fewer games, allowing 10 fewer goals, and earning three more clean sheets. He is on contract for another two seasons and looks to be the likely candidate for that role next campaign.