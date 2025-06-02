Joseph Paintsil News: Scores in win

Paintsil scored a goal off his lone shot during Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Paintsil was having a very quiet outing until the 55th minute, when he made a great run from the left flank before scoring his team's second goal with a beautiful finish that went into far post's top corner. This was the first goal of the year for the forward, who keeps trying to get back to his best form after recovering from the quad injury that made him miss the start of the campaign.