Josh Brownhill News: Racks up 18 goals

Brownhill had 18 goals, six assists, 66 shots, 49 chances created and 55 crosses in 39 starts (42 appearances) this past EFL season.

Brownhill put in a ridiculous 2024/25 season after being dropped from the XI under Vincent Kompany the prior season. His 18 goals can't be expected in the Premier League, but if he remains on PKs, that's relevant enough. His first quest will be to remain in the XI next season, something he struggled to do two seasons ago in the Premier League.