Josh Cullen headshot

Josh Cullen News: Holds down midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Cullen started 43 league matches in 2024/25, producing two goals and three assists from 23 shots and 36 chances created.

Throughout his Burnley career, Cullen's numbers haven't changed much, thanks to a defensive midfield role without set pieces. Even if he starts every game in 2025/26, he'll probably max at three goals and three assists. More defensive than Josh Brownhill, his role will be a bit busier against Premier League competition.

Josh Cullen
Burnley
More Stats & News
