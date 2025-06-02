Josh Cullen News: Holds down midfield

Cullen started 43 league matches in 2024/25, producing two goals and three assists from 23 shots and 36 chances created.

Throughout his Burnley career, Cullen's numbers haven't changed much, thanks to a defensive midfield role without set pieces. Even if he starts every game in 2025/26, he'll probably max at three goals and three assists. More defensive than Josh Brownhill, his role will be a bit busier against Premier League competition.